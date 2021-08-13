Several Texas leaders speaking out against Gov. Abbott’s executive orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A variety of Texas state and local leaders feel Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t doing what’s best for their communities in regards to COVID-19, and they’re holding a news conference at 9 a.m. to explain why.

Elected officials from all over Texas, including Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, are set to speak at a virtual conference “admonishing Gov. Greg Abbott for his statewide overreach that has put communities across Texas in danger during the pandemic.”

Representatives from the Workers Defense Action Fund, Texas AFL-CIO, Local Progress and other elected officials at county, city and school district levels will speak as well.

Those scheduled to speak include:

Clay Jenkins, Dallas County Judge

Andy Brown, Travis County Judge

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

Greg Casar, Austin City Council Member

Teri Castillo, San Antonio City Council Member

Kelly Palmer, Waco City Council Member

David Stout, El Paso County Commissioner

Anne Sung, Houston ISD School Board Trustee

Claudia Golinelli, Workers Defense Board Vice President

Johnny Livesay, Good Work Austin Board Member & Salt & Time Director of Operations

Alejandra Lopez, President, San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel

Local Progress

We will stream the conference in this story and on Facebook.