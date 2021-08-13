Several Texas leaders speaking out against Gov. Abbott’s executive orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A variety of Texas state and local leaders feel Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t doing what’s best for their communities in regards to COVID-19, and they’re holding a news conference at 9 a.m. to explain why.
Elected officials from all over Texas, including Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, are set to speak at a virtual conference “admonishing Gov. Greg Abbott for his statewide overreach that has put communities across Texas in danger during the pandemic.”
Representatives from the Workers Defense Action Fund, Texas AFL-CIO, Local Progress and other elected officials at county, city and school district levels will speak as well.
Those scheduled to speak include:
- Clay Jenkins, Dallas County Judge
- Andy Brown, Travis County Judge
- Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney
- Greg Casar, Austin City Council Member
- Teri Castillo, San Antonio City Council Member
- Kelly Palmer, Waco City Council Member
- David Stout, El Paso County Commissioner
- Anne Sung, Houston ISD School Board Trustee
- Claudia Golinelli, Workers Defense Board Vice President
- Johnny Livesay, Good Work Austin Board Member & Salt & Time Director of Operations
- Alejandra Lopez, President, San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel
- Local Progress
We will stream the conference in this story and on Facebook.