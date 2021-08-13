Several Texas leaders speaking out against Gov. Abbott’s executive orders

Travis County Judge Andy Brown speaks at the press conference held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (KXAN Photo: Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A variety of Texas state and local leaders feel Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t doing what’s best for their communities in regards to COVID-19, and they’re holding a news conference at 9 a.m. to explain why.

Elected officials from all over Texas, including Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, are set to speak at a virtual conference “admonishing Gov. Greg Abbott for his statewide overreach that has put communities across Texas in danger during the pandemic.”

Representatives from the Workers Defense Action Fund, Texas AFL-CIO, Local Progress and other elected officials at county, city and school district levels will speak as well.

Those scheduled to speak include:

  • Clay Jenkins, Dallas County Judge
  • Andy Brown, Travis County Judge
  • Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney
  • Greg Casar, Austin City Council Member
  • Teri Castillo, San Antonio City Council Member
  • Kelly Palmer, Waco City Council Member
  • David Stout, El Paso County Commissioner 
  • Anne Sung, Houston ISD School Board Trustee
  • Claudia Golinelli, Workers Defense Board Vice President
  • Johnny Livesay, Good Work Austin Board Member & Salt & Time Director of Operations 
  • Alejandra Lopez, President, San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel
  • Local Progress 

We will stream the conference in this story and on Facebook.

