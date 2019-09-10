Senator vows to protect rural interests in Texas redistricting

AUSTIN (KXAN) – State lawmakers have begun their work to redraw the legislative maps at the beginning of the next session in January 2021. They will kick off an intense legislative scramble and central Texas lawmakers have some prominent seats at the table.

“It will be very interesting to see the influx of people coming into the state, the overwhelming majority that come into the urban areas,” said Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway. “One of my priorities as redistricting moves forward is to be sure that that rural voice, that voice of Texas stays.”

Buckingham is on the Senate Committee over redistricting. Central Texas Senators Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, and Kirk Watson, D-Austin, will join her on the 17 member panel. Their first meeting will be October 29th and 9 am in the Texas Capitol.

This will kick off a scramble to redraw district boundary lines for Congress, state representatives, and state senators.

Buckingham represents 17 counties from Bandera to Temple. She said by the time the redistricting happens she will be representing almost 1 million people in her district, but she wants to protect rural Texas.

Texas House Redistricting Committee has four public hearings scheduled. The first one will be Tuesday, Sep. 10 at the Capitol, and the second one will be in San Antonio at the Port San Antonio Headquarters.

The House committee’s other two meetings are scheduled for October in Dallas and Fort Worth.