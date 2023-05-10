AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) cast her 70,000th consecutive vote in the Texas Senate, which marked an unparalleled statewide and nationwide record, according to a news release from Senatorial District 21.

Zaffirini has never missed a vote in the Texas Senate since her swearing-in in 1987, the release said.

“That is unbelievable,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said as he presented her with a commemorative gavel. Additionally, the Senate Ladies Club presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Zaffirini’s legislative accomplishments are numerous and varied, according to the release. She has passed more than 1,200 bills by working across the aisle and bridging divides, the release said.

“Every vote counts, and I take my responsibility to cast each one seriously” Zaffirini said. “I will continue to work hard on behalf of my constituents and to represent them to the best of my ability.”

During the current session, Zaffirini passed important bipartisan legislation, including Senate Bill 1639, the “Save Our Swifties” bill, along with Rep. Kronda Thimesch (R-Denton), the release said. If the bill is signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, it will prohibit ticket-scalping bots from purchasing concert tickets online, the release said.

Her SB 49, co-sponsored by Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), would extend eligibility for the Crime Victims Compensation Program, the release said. Furthermore, Zaffirini passed 18 Senate bills and six House bills that have been sent to Abbott for his signature. Forty-six Senate bills by Zaffirini have been passed by the Senate and await consideration by the House of Representatives, the release said.

Zaffirini has received more than 1,100 awards and honors for her legislative, professional and public service leadership, including being inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame by Abbott in 2019, the release said. Additionally, she received the 2022 Liberty Bell Award, which is awarded to the non-lawyer with the greatest impact on the law from the Laredo-Webb County Bar Association, according to the release.

Zaffirini maintains an open-door policy, the release said. Constituents can contact her staff, especially regarding their perspectives about legislation by emailing Judith.Zaffirini@senate.texas.gov; calling her district office at (956) 722-2293; or her Capitol office at (512) 463-0121, the release said.