Senate candidate MJ Hegar votes in Democratic primary ahead of Super Tuesday

MJ Hegar speaks to reporters after voting in the 2020 March Primary. (KXAN Photo: Todd Bynum)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — US Senate candidate MJ Hegar, who is running for the seat held by Republican John Cornyn, cast her vote on Wednesday afternoon.

The retired Air Force officer is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in the Senate race, according to polls.

She voted at the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.

“I want the people of Texas to know that I’m a combat veteran, I’m a working mom, I’m just like them,” Hegar said.

“And I’m ready to go to D.C. and fight for them and serve D.C. a healthy dose of Texas values.”

She added that she is very confident but is “going to continue to fight like hell” to win the Democrat race.

Hegar also revealed she voted for Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic presidential primary.

Cornyn voted last week. “I’m pretty optimistic that we’re going to win,” he said.