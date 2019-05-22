Senate approves bill to end mobile voting in Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Mobile voting, where county elections officials bring equipment to places like nursing homes, may soon be illegal in Texas.
State senators passed a bill to ban moving polling locations during early voting. The bill requires any polling place to remain at the same location throughout the early voting location.
Supporters of the bill say it keeps authorities from giving some people an easier way to vote, while excluding others from that opportunity.
During the debate on the floor, Sen. José Menéndez (D-San Antonio) asked senate sponsor Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) for clarification about the problem the bill was trying to solve. Huffman gave an example of voting locations for a school bond election being temporarily placed at a school district's headquarters.
Opponents of the bill say it hurts elderly voters. It's common for election officials to send mobile voting units to homes for seniors who can have a difficult time getting to the polls.
But supporters of the bill blocked an amendment to create an exemption for nursing and retirement homes.
"I think it's fair to voters to have consistency in where polling locations are located," Sen. Huffman said.
"We have a long early voting period which would allow those who have to make arrangments to vote, they have time to do that."
The amendment failed along party lines. The bill passed a few moments later by a vote of 20-11. The measure now goes to the Governor.
Texas House passes bill to further prevent surprise medical bills
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On a 146-0 vote, legislators in the Texas House approved a bill this week to further prevent patients with state-regulated health plans from getting surprise medical bills.
Senate Bill 1264, filed by State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, and sponsored by State Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, in the Texas House, prevents patients from getting balance billed in situations where they unknowingly and unintentionally receive out-of-network care. Balance billing occurs when a doctor, hospital or health care provider is out of network. SB 1264 also creates an arbitration process that removes patient-initiated mediation and expands the Texas Department of Insurance mediation program between health plans and out-of-network providers.
“This is an incredibly supportive step in lowering skyrocketing out-of-pocket healthcare costs in Texas,” Dr. Oliverson said in a statement.Read the Full Article
Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $100 million overhaul to the state's mental health system survived a hectic, heated, and bitter fight between Republican leadership in the Texas House and a small group of Tea Party House members.
A bill establishing the Texas Mental Health Care Consortium was left for dead earlier in the night on a technicality, found by Bedford Republican Jonathan Stickland. The Consortium was a key part of Senate Bill 10, one of Governor Greg Abbott's priority items. SB 10 was voted unanimously out of the Texas Senate and needed to pass the Texas House by midnight Tuesday.
Rep. Stickland noticed the bill analysis did not adequately describe the bill, leaving out all the organizations the bill would impact and who would be on the governing body of the Consortium.Read the Full Article
DPS honors fallen Texas troopers at memorial service
AUSTIN (Nexstar)— The bagpipes and a gun salute filled the air with sound and smoke at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, as agency leaders honored officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
DPS Director Colonel Steven McCraw says 221 Troopers, Rangers, and Special Agents have been killed in action since 1823.
"It takes courage, both mental and physical to knowingly risk your life every day to protect people," McCraw said, acknowledging the Troopers who were shot and hit by drivers on Texas roads.Read the Full Article
