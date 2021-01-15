Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday, May 11 that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called “One Vote Away.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, sources tell KXAN.

Cruz defended President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and volunteered to argue Texas’ failed lawsuit challenging election results in four battleground states before the Supreme Court.

Calls for Cruz to resign mounted in the week since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol after Cruz called on his colleagues to object to certifying the Electoral College vote.

He said an emergency audit of the election was necessary to restore public confidence in the electoral process, though there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Sen. John Cornyn responded to this story saying he, too, will attend the inauguration.

See you there. https://t.co/lRVul5CfKa — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 15, 2021

President Trump said at the beginning of January that he would not attend the inauguration, while Vice President Mike Pence said he would.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the violence at the U.S. Capitol where five people died. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said a trial in the Senate will not begin before the inauguration.