Sen. John Cornyn was stranded in D.C. during Texas’ extreme winter weather, spokesperson says

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020, to highlight the new Republican coronavirus aid package. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) worked with state and local emergency officials from Washington, D.C. last week after he was unable to return to Texas during extreme winter weather, according to his staff.

The phrase “Where’s John Cornyn” was trending on Twitter over the weekend as users questioned his whereabouts. Cornyn’s staff told KXAN on Monday he was stranded in D.C. due to airport closures and flight cancellations because of the storms.

“He worked from there and was in touch with state and local emergency officials throughout the week,” a spokesperson for Cornyn said.

Questions about Cornyn’s status during the winter storm that left 4 million Texans without power came after Sen. Ted Cruz promptly returned to the state less than 24 hours after taking a trip to Cancún, Mexico with his family.

Cruz faced significant backlash for the trip, which he later called a mistake.

On Monday, the Dallas Morning News first reported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton traveled to Utah to meet with his counterpart, Sean Reyes, and participate in a police training program demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Utah Attorney General’s Office commented Paxton and Reyes met last Wednesday to go over a current antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Cornyn’s staff provided a list of things he did throughout last week while stranded in D.C. due to weather, including: