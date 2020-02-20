Sen. John Cornyn casts vote in Austin for March primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Sen. John Cornyn cast his vote for the March primary election in south Austin on Thursday morning.

He was joined by supporters and spoke to reporters afterward at the Serrano’s at Southpark Meadows.

(KXAN Photo: Todd Bailey)

Sen. Cornyn’s campaign announced several endorsements last week, including Gov. Greg Abbott, President Donald Trump, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Ted Cruz.

Twelve Democrats took the debate stage on Tuesday for a chance at representing their party to unseat Cornyn.

It took place on the first day of early voting.

Sen. Cornyn faces four opponents in his own party.