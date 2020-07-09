Sen. Cornyn calls for audit after Texas congressional campaign received Paycheck Protection Program loan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN first reported that a Texas congressional campaign directly received funds intended to help struggling businesses during the pandemic — now Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn says he’s requesting an audit of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

KXAN first reported on Monday that Dr. Christine Mann’s political committee received a PPP loan for $28,600. Mann is a candidate in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 31st Congressional District.

“I don’t think we ever dreamed that we would be providing financial assistance to political campaigns,” Cornyn said in an interview with KXAN. “What we were trying to do was focus on small businesses and encourage them to try to keep their employees on payroll so that people could continue to earn an income while we work our way through this public health crisis.”

“That was a surprise to me.”

The Small Business Administration does not authorize PPP loans but has the ability to review applications. Instead, borrowers self-certify that they are eligible for the loan which is then distributed by an authorized lender.

A spokesperson for the Mann campaign said that their application was self-certified as a “business.”

Qualifying entities for PPP loans include “any business, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, 501(c)(19) veterans organization, or Tribal business concern” with some additional restrictions.

The Mann campaign received the PPP loan in May and paid it back, in full, in June.

Chris Gober, a political law attorney who advises campaigns, candidates and political organizations, said he advised clients to stay away from PPP loans.

“Those provisions state that a business that a majority of your work is for political activity or lobbying activity then you are specifically excluded from getting a PPP loan,” Gober said.

KXAN has requested an interview with the Small Businesses Administration but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. KXAN politics reporter John Engel will have a full report tonight at 6 p.m.