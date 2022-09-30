DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Debate watchers will get the opportunity Friday night to see how voters are reacting to comments made by Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. Nexstar Media Group is hosting a second-screen experience during the Texas Governor’s Debate with a panel of voters reacting live using dials that display reaction lines on the screen.

You can watch the debate reaction livestream inside this story when the debate begins at 7 p.m. CT.

When the panel likes what they hear, you’ll see lines move up in a positive direction. Don’t like what they hear? That will be reflected by a downward trend of the line.

Nexstar worked with an outside research company to put together the panel of undecided voters. Each registered voter was thoroughly screened before participating. Though some voters lean in a certain direction, panelists said they could be swayed based on what the candidates have to say.

The stream will also be made available on Facebook. It’s designed to be a second-screen compliment to the debate airing on television.

The debate between Abbott and O’Rourke is set for Friday night at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will host and televise the debate on 14 of its stations throughout the state, joined by KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The early voting period in Texas runs Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4.