Russian oil ban could test patience of Austin drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A ban on Russian oil could test the patience of drivers already dealing with climbing gasoline prices — including here in Austin.

Late Wednesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to ban the import of Russian energy. The bill was authored by Austin Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D).

Analysts have predicted such a move could send gas prices soaring even higher in the U.S.

Filling up in Tarrytown on Thursday, Austin driver Jen Roth told KXAN she’s OK paying a little more gas, given what’s happening abroad.

“You know, I understand and I fully support,” Roth said.

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows she’s not alone. 71% of Americans support a ban on Russian oil, even if it leads to higher gasoline prices. The poll surveyed 1,374 adults nationwide between March 4 and 6.

University of Texas at El Paso communication professor Dr. Richard Pineda told KXAN there’s a reason for that support in this specific moment.

“Americans’ attention on Ukraine is really driven right now by the prevalence of social media,” he said. “This is in some ways being dubbed ‘The TikTok War,’ partly because we’re watching almost real-time videos.”

Pineda added there is a limit on how long those images will garner American empathy.

“And it has nothing to do with the cause, it has nothing to do with people’s sensibilities about Russia or Ukraine,” he said. “I think it has more to do with attention span.”

KXAN spoke with Doggett on Thursday, fresh off his return flight from Washington.

The congressman said he knew his legislation could lead to higher gas prices but feels it is worth the political risk.

“Yes, we were willing to make some sacrifice, and I believe the American people are ready to do that, too,” Doggett said.

Doggett’s bill passed with wide bipartisan support, 414 to 17. Two of the ‘nay’ votes came from a pair of Texas congressmen, Republicans Chip Roy, and Louie Gohmert.

The legislation now heads to the Senate.