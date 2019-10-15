Right-wing group to release secret recording today of GOP Speaker Bonnen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The head of a conservative political action group is expected to release audio Tuesday morning of his secretly-recorded meeting with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

Michael Quinn Sullivan says the audio will show Bonnen offered “Empower Texans” media credentials to the House floor in exchange for campaign work against Bonnen’s Republican rivals.

Bonnen issued an apology to the 150 Texas House members in August in an email he titled “I’m sorry.”

Bonnen wrote, “I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally.”

The Texas Rangers and the Texas House General Investigative Committee announced they are looking into the meeting between Bonnen and Sullivan.

The audio is expected to be released at 9:15 a.m. CT.