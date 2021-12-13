Rick Perry (not that one) is running for Texas governor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He’s not the former governor, but Rick Perry is running for Texas governor.

Rick Lynn Perry, a computer engineer from Springtown, filed for a spot on the Republican primary ballot Monday, according to the Republican Party of Texas.

Perry’s filing was first reported by our partners at the Texas Tribune.

It was not immediately clear whether Perry has any political experience. KXAN reached out to a local attorney who bills himself as Perry’s campaign treasurer on Twitter but did not hear back right away.

If accepted by the Texas Secretary of State, Perry’s name will appear alongside those of incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, and his two biggest opponents: former state senator Don Huffines, and former Texas Republican Party chair Allen West.

The Texas Republican Initiative, a political organization that formed earlier this year in response to party infighting, took to Twitter to imply Perry’s campaign is a political trick from detractors of Gov. Abbott.

“The Abbott Derangement Syndrome crowd has spent many months and millions of dollars making bogus attacks against Governor @GregAbbott_TX and has gotten absolutely nowhere,” the group’s tweet read. “Now, out of desperation, they’re resorting to gamesmanship in a pathetic attempt to confuse voters.”

Communication and political science professor Dr. Richard Pineda told KXAN he doesn’t believe Perry’s inclusion on the ballot would have much of an impact on the primary.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 08: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry (L) speaks as President Donald Trump (R) looks on during an East Room event on the environment July 7, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Trump delivered remarks on his Administrations environmental accomplishments of cleaner air and cleaner water, including helping communities across the Nation reduce air pollution and meet our air quality standards, as well as modernize outdated infrastructure and improve water quality while at the same time growing a strong economy for all Americans. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“You will get some voters who are ‘low information voters,’ who are showing up at the last minute without experience, who will probably cast their vote thinking that it might be the former governor of Texas, but it’s such a small number,” Pineda said.

Former Gov. Rick Perry served as the 47th governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015. He ran unsuccessfully for president in 2012 and 2016 before serving as President Trump’s energy secretary.

Other GOP gubernatorial candidates listed on the secretary of state’s website as of Monday afternoon included attorney Paul Belew, landscape business owner Danny Harrison, and philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn.