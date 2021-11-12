Republican State Rep. John Cyrier from Lockhart is not seeking re-election

Representative John Cyrier, R-Lockhart, announced Friday that he will not seek re-election after serving four terms in the Texas House.

“I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished and believe the time is right to embark on new opportunities,” Cyrier said in a statement.

Cyrier represents District 17, which encompasses Bastrop, Caldwell, Gonzales, Karnes and Lee counties. He was first elected to the Texas House in 2015 after winning a special election.

After an unsuccessful bid for Speaker of the House this past legislative session, Cyrier served as Chair of the Sunset Advisory Commission and as a member of the Joint Oversight Committee on Government Facilities and the Committees on Agriculture & Livestock and Defense & Veterans’ Affairs. He was also the Chairman of the General Aviation Caucus and Vice-Chairman of the Rural Caucus.

He said he is most proud of securing funding for the Army Futures Command and passing a constitutional amendment to better fund Texas’ state parks system.

“This work will have a lasting positive impact on our state and is a testimony to teamwork and determination.”

The application filing period for candidates seeking to become the Republican or Democratic Party nominee starts Nov. 13 and ends Dec. 13.