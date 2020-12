FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, A full gallery oversees the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott giving his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Two years ago, a longtime Republican incumbent held onto his west Houston state House seat by the slimmest of margins, a mere one-tenth of percentage point in a race that helped the GOP withstand a Democratic wave. This year, the stakes are even higher. AP Photo/Eric Gay)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The chairman of the Republican Party of Texas joined two other state GOP leaders Friday morning to discuss their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Chairman Allen West held a news conference in Georgetown to outline legislative plans as well as how the party will keep engaging with voters of color in Texas.

KXAN’s Wes Rapaport attended the media availability to question West and the other leaders gathered there.