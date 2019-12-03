Republican Congressman Chip Roy launches re-election bid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The stage is set for what could become a hotly-contested race for Congress.

On Monday, Texas Congressman Chip Roy officially launched his re-election bid. The first-term Republican said he wants to help make the future better for his children.

“I believe we’ve got the opportunity of a lifetime to have the greatest future for our kids and grand kids if we actually go execute on it,” said Roy. “But $23 trillion of debt and $100 million dollars of debt an hour isn’t going to do it. Having wide open borders where people can harm us isn’t doing any good for us or migrants isn’t going to do it. Having health care prices that are consuming more and more of American’s budgets isn’t going to do it.”

Roy represents District 21, which covers parts of Austin, parts of San Antonio and much of the Hill Country. While it’s been in Republican hands for decades, Democrat Joseph Kopser came within three points in 2018 election.