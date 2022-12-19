AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nowhere else in the country had as many protests or threats against events with drag entertainers than Texas did this year, according to a national LGBTQ advocacy group.

Throughout the year, GLAAD kept track of at least 141 anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting specific drag events across the U.S. However, in Texas alone, there were 20 of these types of incidents recorded — the most of any other state. The next closest was North Carolina, with 10.

This weekend, a protest at a north Texas drag show turned into a tense confrontation between two groups, including people armed with guns. It happened Saturday night in Grand Prairie, near Dallas. The event was an all-ages holiday-themed drag show held at a theater, featuring performances by alumni from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The Dallas Morning News reported a group came out to protest, saying children should not be allowed to watch the show. A group of neo-Nazis joined the protest. Meanwhile, a group of counter-protesters, including some with rifles, came out to support the event.

LGBTQ advocates in the state are concerned the start of the legislative session next month could further raise anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

For instance, a Republican lawmaker, State. Rep. Jared Patterson, filed a bill already that would classify drag performance as a sexually-oriented business in the state akin to a “sex parlor” or an adult video store. If this should become law, then the state would impose a $5 fee each time a business admits a customer for a drag event. The business would have to maintain records of that information for the Texas comptroller’s office for future inspection and possibly an audit.

KXAN will share an in-depth report on this issue coming up on KXAN News at 6 p.m.