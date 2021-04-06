LIVE: Rep. Talarico, others announcing insulin price cap legislation

Lawmaker to announce for first time he has Type 1 Diabetes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) is holding a bipartisan press conference to announce legislation that caps the price of insulin at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

He is also expected to announce for the first time publicly that he has Type 1 Diabetes.

Rep. Talarico will be joined by Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), Chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services, Rep. Eddie Lucio III (D-Brownsville), Rep. Four Price (R-Amarillo) and Reva Verma, an American Diabetes Association volunteer and Texan with diabetes that has been impacted by high insulin prices.

The press conference is scheduled to last 30 minutes, and we will stream it live in this story and on Facebook.

