HOUSTON (KXAN) — Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) announced Monday he underwent surgery after a cancer diagnosis last summer.

He tweeted after the procedure, saying it was a successful surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

Doctors discovered the “small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors” last summer, Castro said in the series of tweets.

“My prognosis is good,” Castro continued. “I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of my hometown, San Antonio.”

He also thanked doctors, nurses and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, as well as his family.