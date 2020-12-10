Rep. Chip Roy calls Texas election lawsuit a ‘dangerous violation of federalism’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. Chip Roy (R, TX-21) said he opposes a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against four battleground states lost by President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. Supreme Court claims that Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin made unconstitutional, last-minute changes to election proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic, skewing the results.

Roy called the lawsuit a “dangerous violation of federalism” in a series of posts Thursday on Twitter.

“I cannot support an effort that will almost certainly fail on grounds of standing and is inconsistent with my beliefs about protecting Texas sovereignty from the meddling of other states,” Roy said.

Roy is a former first assistant to Paxton, who in October called on the attorney general to resign following accusations of bribery and misuse of office. Those claims are reportedly under investigation by the FBI, and several former top aides to Paxton have filed whistleblower complaints after being fired.

President Trump intervened in Texas’ lawsuit Wednesday, and 17 other Republican attorneys general have expressed support.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a former Texas attorney general, told CNN he is struggling to understand the legal theory behind Paxton’s lawsuit.

“I, frankly, struggle to understand the legal theory of it,” Cornyn told CNN.

Paxton is asking the Supreme Court to delay a Dec. 14 deadline for state electors to report election results, officially sealing the election win for President-elect Joe Biden, and provide a remedy for the issue.

The four states named in Paxton’s lawsuit have until 2 p.m. CT to file responses with the Supreme Court, which will then decide whether or not to hear the case.

Paxton, an ally of President Trump, will reportedly join at least 12 other state attorneys general for lunch at the White House Thursday afternoon.