Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces she’s endorsing Greg Casar for Congress

FILE – In this March 8, 2020, file photo Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., speaks at a campaign rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the most well-known Democratic lawmakers is wading into Texas politics and making her preference known in the primary for the state’s 35th Congressional District.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, announced Monday that she’s endorsing Greg Casar’s campaign for Congress. In a statement, she explained why she’s supporting the outgoing Austin City Council member.

“Because of his roots as a labor organizer, I know Greg and I will work together to organize year-round and deliver on Medicare for All, good jobs, and climate justice.” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’m proud to support his campaign and will be doing everything I can to help him win this primary on March 1.”

Casar is running in the Democratic primary against three other candidates: State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, Carla-Joy Sisco and Rebecca Viagran. Last week his campaign also received the backing of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Regarding this new endorsement, though, Casar said in a statement, “I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who boldly fights for working families every single day. I look forward to working with her to deliver for TX-35 residents.”

The Republican field for this Congressional primary includes 10 candidates.

In November last year, Casar officially launched his campaign for the newly-redrawn 35th Congressional District. The district encompasses most of Travis County east of Interstate 35, but snakes south down the freeway through Hays and Comal counties, all the way into Bexar County and parts of San Antonio. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced he would vacate this particular seat to run instead for the spot in District 37, another district in the Austin area with new lines.

Monday is the last day to register to vote for the March 1 primary in Texas. Information about how to do that can be found on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.