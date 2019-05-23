Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

As the final days of the legislative session arrive, lawmakers and their staffers are looking for ways to de-stress. Austin Pets Alive teamed up with Arnold Public Affairs and Texans for Lawsuit Reform to bring some puppies to the Capitol.

All the puppies they brought are up for adoption.

Representatives from the Texas General Land Office also reminded people who came to see the pups that next month is National Pet Preparedness Month.

Pet owners are encouraged to have extra food and water available, as well as medicine, a first aid kit and the right collar.

Having pet pictures in case of an emergency and a microchip in case furry friends go missing could help reunite them with their owners.

For more information from the state on pet preparedness, visit Recovery.Texas.Gov.