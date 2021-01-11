Presumptive Texas House speaker Dade Phelan discusses priorities for this session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Dade Phelan is preparing for the start of a new legislative session, and outlining his priorities as he expects to become the Speaker of the House.

Phelan announced in early November he expected to have enough votes to take on the position which presides over the Texas House of Representatives and maintains order during debates. The 87th Legislature begins its session Tuesday.

At noon, Phelan speaks to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. The conversation will be live streamed in this story.

Phelan told Nexstar’s Wes Rapaport Monday morning that public education would be a top priority this year, in addition to building up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Speaker’s role also includes giving out committee assignments in the House. Although there is some push for him to appoint only Republicans as committee chairs, he indicted he planned to do what his predecessors have and give some assignments to Democrats as well.

In his role as Speaker, Phelan would become one of the “Big Three” in Texas, which includes the governor and lieutenant governor. Phelan said he’s looking forward to getting to know Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick more over weekly breakfasts.

Phelan has represented House District 21 in South Texas since 2015.