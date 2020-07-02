President Trump leads former VP Joe Biden in Texas, UT poll says

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas found President Trump holds a 4-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden voters in Texas.

The poll, conducted June 19-29, found 48% of registered voters in Texas support Trump, while 44% back Biden. Eight percent of voters didn’t have an opinion.

New @TxPolProject/@UTAustin poll shows President Trump w/ +4 edge over former VP Joe Biden.



This nugget stands outs, too:

-18% of Texans said #coronavirus was the biggest issue facing the country in June, compared to 33% in April. #txlege @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/zzTagbLHzx — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) July 2, 2020

Trump’s job approval declined slightly in recent months, according to the poll, with 46% of Texas voters approving in June, compared to 48% in April. Texas Republicans overwhelming support the president, with 86% approving of Trump’s performance, while only 5% of Democrats agreed.

You can read the full poll online.