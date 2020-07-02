President Trump leads former VP Joe Biden in Texas, UT poll says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas found President Trump holds a 4-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden voters in Texas.
The poll, conducted June 19-29, found 48% of registered voters in Texas support Trump, while 44% back Biden. Eight percent of voters didn’t have an opinion.
Trump’s job approval declined slightly in recent months, according to the poll, with 46% of Texas voters approving in June, compared to 48% in April. Texas Republicans overwhelming support the president, with 86% approving of Trump’s performance, while only 5% of Democrats agreed.
You can read the full poll online.