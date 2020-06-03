Pres. Trump leads former VP Joe Biden by 1 point in Texas, poll says

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a narrow lead for President Trump in Texas in the likely general election matchup with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The poll, published Wednesday, found 44% of respondents supported Trump while 43% support Biden. Biden led 45-36% among independent voters.

“Too tight to tell in Texas. As the country confronts chaos and COVID-19, perhaps one of the most important states of all is a toss-up,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

Sen. John Cornyn received a 37% approval rating in the poll, compared to 41% in Sept. 2019. Sen. Ted Cruz, on the other hand, received a 45% approval rating.

Democrats competing in the Democratic primary to unseat Cornyn, MJ Hegar and Texas State Sen. Royce West, will face off in a debate on KXAN on Saturday, June 6 at 6 p.m. CT ahead of the run-off election.

