Pres. Trump leads former VP Joe Biden by 1 point in Texas, poll says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a narrow lead for President Trump in Texas in the likely general election matchup with former Vice President Joe Biden.
The poll, published Wednesday, found 44% of respondents supported Trump while 43% support Biden. Biden led 45-36% among independent voters.
“Too tight to tell in Texas. As the country confronts chaos and COVID-19, perhaps one of the most important states of all is a toss-up,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.
Sen. John Cornyn received a 37% approval rating in the poll, compared to 41% in Sept. 2019. Sen. Ted Cruz, on the other hand, received a 45% approval rating.
Democrats competing in the Democratic primary to unseat Cornyn, MJ Hegar and Texas State Sen. Royce West, will face off in a debate on KXAN on Saturday, June 6 at 6 p.m. CT ahead of the run-off election.
