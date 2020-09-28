Poll: Trump and Biden tied in Texas ahead of first debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll of likely voters found that President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are tied in Texas. The poll, commissioned by the Texas Democratic Party through Public Policy Polling, is the latest reflecting a dead heat race in the state.

Trump and Biden both received 48% support with 4% of respondents undecided.

Trump has led six of the last seven statewide polls in Texas, according to a tracker of 2020 presidential polls compiled by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas. Before that, Biden had led five of seven polls.

“Texans are looking for leaders who will fight for their fair shot to get ahead,” said Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party. “Once again, it’s becoming clear that voters understand Texas Democrats are fighting to end the coronavirus crisis, keep our families safe, increase access to healthcare, provide responsible leadership in this time of crisis, hold police accountable, and create an economic plan that looks out for working Texans.”

The poll also found an underwater approval rating for Trump in Texas, 47-to-48. Trump and Biden will participate in the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday.