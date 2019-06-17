POLL: Texans split 50-50 on support for Trump reelection, Biden leads Dems

AUSTIN (KXAN) — About half of Texans would vote to reelect Donald Trump while the other half would not, according to a new poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune.

The poll also asked 1,200 registered voters about their likelihood of voting for Democratic candidates.

The survey results show 73% of Republicans would “definitely” vote for Trump while 85% of Democrats said they would “definitely not” vote for him. About 60% of Independents said they would not vote for the president.

Here’s the breakdown of answers on the general question about whether people would vote for Donald Trump in the election:

39% Definitely

11% Probably

43% Definitely not

7% Probably not

On the Democratic side, just four have double-digital support from Democratic voters: former Vice President Joe Biden (23%), former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke (15%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (14%) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (12%). Julián Castro, the other candidate from Texas besides O’Rourke, had 3% support.

Below are how Texans feel about O’Rourke and Castro:

Beto O’Rourke Julián Castro Favorable 42% 26% Neutral or No Opinion 12% 41% Unfavorable 46% 33%

The internet survey was conducted from May 31 to June 9 with an overall margin of error of +/- 2.83 percentage points, meaning the results could be a little higher or lower than reported.