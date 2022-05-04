AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll from the Texas Politics Project found that only a minority of those polled thought the growth in the state’s population has been good for the state.

The newly released poll, in partnership with the University of Texas at Austin, found that of those polled, only 34% thought the state’s significant population growth was good for the state, while 40% viewed it as bad and more than a quarter of voters offered no opinion.

The state has become the home of several large companies buying up land in the area, with several high-profile moves in the past few months.

“The population growth that has become a frequent bragging point for political leaders and boosters is now viewed negatively or with uncertainty by a majority of Texas voters,” Texas Politics Project wrote on its site about the poll.

In a report from moving company U-Haul released in early 2022, Texas was the most popular state to move to.

In Austin, an analysis by Realtor.com report found that Austin rent was up by 25% compared to 2020, with the overall median rent at $1,777/month. In March, the median home price in Austin rose to $624,000.

As more people move to Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) also anticipates larger demands for power.

On May 3, ERCOT issued an advisory stating extreme hot weather was expected in the state on May 6. While it projected there would be sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity, ERCOT said it was coordinating closely with the Public Utility Commission to make sure owners and transmission utilities are prepared for extreme heat.

The KXAN First Warning Weather Team said Austin’s first 100-degree day of the summer doesn’t come until July 4, but temps could reach 100 degrees on May 7 and May 8.

ERCOT said it asked power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages in order to “serve Texans this weekend.”

The poll was conducted in April among 1,200 registered voters in Texas, with a margin of error of +/- 2.83%.

Other topics in the poll included the share of Texans who consider COVID-19 “a significant crisis” (36% of voters thought it was), if voters supported a ban on all abortions in Texas if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade (35% of voters support) and if voters thought the U.S. was “doing too little” in the Ukraine/Russia conflict (39% of voters thought the U.S. was doing too little).

