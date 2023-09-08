AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent poll, partially focused on border policy, asked Texas voters to assess Texas’ policies on the border with Mexico, including the buoys in the Rio Grande River. The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin conducted the poll.

The poll found a majority of Texas voters (52%) supported “placing buoys and barbed wire at the Rio Grande River to deter migration” while 40% of voters opposed.

According to the poll, among Republicans, 88% supported the policy, with 73% expressing strong support, and 10% opposed it. The poll also found that among Democrats, 18% supported the policy and 74% expressed opposition.

A federal judge recently ordered Texas to remove the buoys after the state was sued by the federal government, but the buoys will remain in place while an appeal from the state moves forward.