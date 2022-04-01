AUSTIN (KXAN) — A newly-released poll found that Texas voters are almost evenly split on their preference for Texas governor, but many of them said they have yet to make up their mind about which candidate to support in November.

The Texas Lyceum Poll asked 926 people whom they would vote for if the gubernatorial election happened today. The results showed that 42% of them said they would give Gov. Greg Abbott another term in office, while 40% supported Beto O’Rourke unseating the incumbent. However, the results showed a rather sizable number of those respondents (18%) said they would either support someone else, hadn’t thought about the race enough or didn’t know who they’d choose.

Both Abbott and O’Rourke won their respective primaries handily in March, setting up a heated head-to-head contest in the Nov. general election. Abbott captured more than 66% of the vote among the crowded field of eight Republicans. O’Rourke trounced the four other Democrats in the primary by winning 91% of the votes.

Each year, the Texas Lyceum Poll is published “to comprehensively understand the issues facing ordinary

Texans, especially as it relates [to] the quality and reliability of the resources and infrastructure in their own communities,” according to a news release. Chief among the respondents’ concerns this time was the cost of living in the state and the country.

Economic concerns

The poll results found that 41% of Texans said the economy is the most important problem facing the U.S. right now, while 26% said it’s the biggest issue in the Lone Star State.

Additionally, 27% of Texans told pollsters they believe their children will be better off economically than they are now, which is a seven percentage point drop from last year. Pollsters noted that’s the lowest measurement recorded since the Lyceum Poll began in 2007.

Housing costs

Many Texans said they are dealing with increasing costs for housing. Half of the respondents agreed with the statement, “I spend too much of my income on housing” — a six percentage point increase from the 2020 Texas Lyceum Poll.

The poll results also showed 43% of homeowners said they believe they’re spending too much of their income on housing, while 66% of renters said the same.

The Austin housing market recently set a record for the median home price. The latest report from the Austin Board of Realtors found it’s now $5 shy of $500,000 in the Austin housing market. The median price jumped nearly 28% since Feb. 2021 to $499,995. There were also more than 2,500 closings in February, an increase of more than 11% since the same month last year, the report said.

Russia invasion of Ukraine

Pollsters also sought to find out how Texans felt about the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The vast majority of people expressed concern about what’s happening.

Results showed that 41% of Texans are “extremely” worried about Ukraine, while 44% are “very concerned.”

To review the full breakdown of this year’s polling results, visit the website for The Texas Lyceum.