PHOTOS: Lockhart inmates graduate from workforce training program

LOCKHART, Texas (Nexstar) — More than a dozen inmates at a Central Texas prison are one step closer to finding jobs when they get released.

The 14 women graduated over the weekend from a workforce training program that covered manufacturing and other trade skills in a four-month course through Austin Community College. Each student earned the paperwork to be a Certified Production Technician.

“They’re prepared for any sort of front-line operator or supervisory position in any sort of manufacturing environment,” said Don Tracy, Director of Corporate and Community Education for Continuing Education Division at Austin Community College.

Ahead of graduation, the students said the certification is paramount, but the program meant more than that.

“It’s helped everybody, not with just a certificate that’s going to help them out there but with self-esteem to know that, ‘Hey I am okay,'” Misty Campbell, 46, from Amarillo, said. She is projected to be released in November.

The partnership stretches beyond the boundaries of the Lockhart Correctional Facility. Goodwill and the Texas Workforce Commission are also involved to help the student inmates find work after their release.

“Today tells us what can be done when thinking outside the box happens with people with big ideas and big hearts,” Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, said. “With a 3.4% unemployment rate in Texas, this is precisely the way we become innovative in our thinking and solve a shortage for skilled workers. Everyone deserves a second chance and these hardworking and inspiring women today only reinforce that message in magnitude.”

“We can provide them educational classes and provide them a job skill, but I think if we show them that we actually care about their well-being that’s a very good start and a very strong foundation,” senior warden Jennifer Brown said on Thursday.

This group believes in second chances.

“I just made a mistake and if given the chance I could prove that I am a better person than when I got here,” Mary Henry, 45, from Tyler, said after completing the course. She is slated to be released this week.

Mary Henry, 45, of Tyler, hugs instructor Rosalba Schramm at graduation, after receiving her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Misty Campbell, 46, of Amarillo, laughs with a fellow inmate before receiving their Certified Production Technician diplomas. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Lockhart Correctional Facility Senior Warden Jennifer Brown speaks at a graduation ceremony. 14 women at the prison graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019 as Certified Production Technicians. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility attend a graduation ceremony. 14 women at the prison graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019 as Certified Production Technicians. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez speaks at a graduation ceremony at Lockhart Correctional Facility. 14 women at the prison graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019 as Certified Production Technicians. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Lockhart Correctional Facility Senior Warden Jennifer Brown gives Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez a tour of the prison. 14 women at the prison graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019 as Certified Production Technicians. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Austin Community College instructor Rosalba Schramm prepares to dole out Certified Production Technician diplomas. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

L-R: Inmates Crystal Tijerina and Melinda Webb sit next to instructor Rosalba Schramm. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019, earning their Certified Production Technician diplomas. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

L-R: Quinita Evans, Lateisha Gray, and Mary Henry, share a laugh before receiving their Certified Production Technician diplomas. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Don Tracy, Director of Corporate and Community Education for Continuing Education Division at Austin Community College, speaks at a graduation ceremony. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Mary Henry, 45, of Tyler, (center) applauds at graduation, before she and her fellow inmates receive their Certified Production Technician diplomas. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Cammy Sheely, 47, of Dallas, smiles at at fellow inmate Crystal Tijerina, 36, of San Antonio, prior to receiving their Certified Production Technician diplomas. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Alison Albanese, 36, of Corpus Christi, speaks at graduation, before receiving her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Mary Henry, 45, of Tyler, speaks at graduation, before receiving her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Sehrena Bradford, 35, of Hereford, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Casey Brem, 35, of Midland, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Misty Campbell, 46, of Amarillo, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Patricia Carrizal, 50, of El Paso, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Quinita Evans, 39, of Lufkin, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Lateisha Gray, 37, of Houston, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Mary Henry, 45, of Tyler, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Lisa Harrell, 31, of Pensacola, FL, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Amber McEntire, 36, of San Antonio, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Kimberly Miday, 36, of The Woodlands, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Cammy Sheely, 47, of Dallas, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Crystal Tijerina, 36, of San Antonio, receives her Certified Production Technician diploma. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)

Melinda Webb, 33, of Fort Worth, first-bumps her instructor, Rosalba Schramm, at a graduation ceremony. 14 student inmates at Lockhart Correctional Facility graduated from a workforce training program through Austin Community College on Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Texas Workforce Commission)