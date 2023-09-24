AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just over a week after losing a historic impeachment trial, prosecutor Dick DeGuerin said his team, as well as others, were naïve to think principle would win over politics.

These remarks came during the Texas Tribune Festival. DeGuerin spoke on a panel alongside his colleagues who served as prosecutors in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial.

Prosecutors revealed they thought they would win the case until the first vote was read. Paxton would go on to be acquitted on all charges within the more than 15 articles of impeachment.

The team also reflected on seemingly shocking moments, such as Paxton’s alleged mistress not testifying. Prosecutors said they were a part of making this call to protect the case.

There was also a response to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s speech after Paxton was acquitted. Patrick condemned the Texas House and said the impeachment and trial never should have happened in the first place.

Prosecutors, seeking a conviction, called Patrick’s remarks “classless.” The team went on to say there was evidence in this case to convict, and wouldn’t do anything differently, even though Patrick has called for a change to the impeachment process.

“With all due respect, I think good governance is important, and questioning the procedure of things needs to happen,” Erin Epley a prosecutor in Paxton’s trial said. “It’s incumbent on all of us… I hope that you participate in this process, but change for change’s sake is not good.”