AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Defense attorneys representing suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton are expected to call their first witness on day eight of the historic impeachment trial when it resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

An attorney representing the House impeachment managers rested their case Wednesday afternoon, but did so accidentally before the defense could cross-examine another whistleblower.

After wrapping up questioning of Blake Brickman — another whistleblower — attorney Rusty Hardin said, “The House rests.” He then apologized and added, “Here’s the problem: I messed up and shouldn’t have rested until [Tony Buzbee] finished his cross.” Buzbee then interjected by saying, “And yet you did.”

His move promoted Paxton’s attorneys to make a swift motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment on the ground that prosecutors didn’t prove enough evidence. However, defense ultimately withdrew their motion after senators met in private to consider their request for a directed verdict.

It is unclear how much time both parties have left in the trial, as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — presider of the trial — did not give a time update at the end of Wednesday. Since prosecution rested its case, it cannot bring in new witnesses but may have some time left for cross-examination of defense’s witnesses.

Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment in the Senate that accuse him of abusing his powers as attorney general to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who faced federal investigation and is central to many of the allegations against Paxton. The suspended attorney general pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles on day one of the trial and has not been present in the Senate since then.