Paxton files lawsuit against Biden admin, continuing battle over transgender youth health care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an amended lawsuit against the Biden administration regarding the administration’s response to Texas’ new directive with transgender health care for children.

Paxton said new guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services empowers the federal government to withhold federal funding from states like Texas regarding new directives from the governor for the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate gender-affirming care as child abuse.

HHS put out the guidance on March 2 that included directives on patient privacy. “Clarifying that, despite the Texas government’s threat, health care providers are not required to disclose private patient information related to gender affirming care,” part of HHS’ statement read.

The Texas OAG said that guidance is a misinterpretation of existing law.

“Specifically, it states—incorrectly—that doctors and other staff members at facilities that receive federal funds who comply with obligations to report suspected child abuse to State authorities may have violated federal law,” the lawsuit reads.

“The guidance states that doctors, medical providers, and other related medical staff who report [transition-related care] and the administration of puberty blockers to minors as ‘child abuse’ may violate federal law — even though state law says that such procedures can, in fact, constitute ‘child abuse,'” Paxton said in a statement.

However, that state law does not specifically mention anything about gender-affirming care. Paxton is referring to a recent opinion he released, which is his interpretation of existing child abuse law and is legally non-binding.

That opinion and the governor’s directive is being fought in court right now. Parents of a transgender child along with the ACLU are suing to stop the DFPS investigations related to gender-affirming care.

“No court here in Texas has ever found that the kind of essential health care that transgender young people receive to treat gender dysphoria could ever be considered child abuse. So if any prosecutor tried to do that they would have to go to court and then convince the court and then a jury to meet a very high burden,” Brian Klosterboer, an attorney with the ACLU, said Wednesday.

That lawsuit will be heard in Travis County court Friday, when a judge will weigh whether to pause all CPS investigations statewide.

On Wednesday, the Texas 3rd Court of Appeals tossed an appeal from Paxton trying to dismiss that case altogether.

That happened the same day the City of Austin declared itself a “sanctuary city” for transgender youth and families, although that proclamation does not have any weight in preventing the state from prosecuting these cases.