‘One day, a tragedy will come to your community’: El Paso lawmaker says state leaders broke promise on gun reform

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before the Texas House would vote late Sunday night to finally approve legislation to allow the permitless carrying of firearms, state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, delivered an emotional speech about promises he said were not kept by state leaders after violence struck his community on Aug. 3, 2019.

Moody described visiting a school cafeteria with Gov. Greg Abbott where families of victims of the Walmart shooting that left 23 dead and 23 more injured waited for news.

“When the doors were closed, I heard lots of promises. I haven’t heard them since,” Moody said. “That’s the room I sat in that day. None of you shared that experience.

“One day, a tragedy will come to your community. I pray that it doesn’t.”

The Texas House approved an agreement between House and Senate negotiators on House Bill 1927 that allows Texans over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without any license or training. The Senate must also approve the agreement before it can be signed into law by Abbott, who has promised to do so.

Under the legislation, certain individuals convicted of unlawfully carrying a firearm would have those convictions expunged from their record.

UPDATE: We have it on good authority that more than 130k convictions for UCW (unlawfully carrying weapon) will be eligible for expunction when #HB1927 becomes law. #txlege https://t.co/ManktkK6Sg — TDCAA (@TDCAA) May 24, 2021

Since the House and Senate approved different versions of the permitless carry legislation, a conference committee was appointed to work out an agreement. In the agreed-upon version, a peace officer could disarm a person any time they believe it is necessary for safety reasons, a provision called for by law enforcement advocates.

“Ultimately, this bill restores a right to Texans that, to my knowledge, has not existed prior to 1871,” state Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Tyler Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said on the floor.