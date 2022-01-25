‘No wrongdoing on my part’: Rep. Cuellar releases video saying he’ll cooperate with FBI investigation

LAS LOMAS, Texas (KXAN) — In a video filmed outside his childhood home in South Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar said he’ll seek another term in Congress and cooperate with a still unspecified FBI investigation.

“There is an ongoing investigation that will show there is no wrongdoing on my part,” Cueller said in the video posted Tuesday to his campaign’s Twitter account. “As an attorney, I know firsthand the legal system is the pillar of our democracy. I pride myself on being your congressman and always doing things honestly, ethically, in the right way.”

The FBI confirmed last week that agents went to the Laredo Democrat’s home to conduct some sort of investigation there. In an email sent to BorderReport, an agency spokeswoman said, “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

In his video, Cuellar offered no specifics about the focus of the investigation either, only saying he’s “committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld.”

He also said he intends to keep his seat representing the Laredo-based 28th District. Cuellar went to Congress in 2004 and now sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for allotting funding for most of the functions of the federal government.

“Nothing can distract me from being laser-focused on getting the job done for you and for South Texas the way I always have,” Cuellar said. “Let me be clear: I’m running for reelection, and I intend to win. I will continue to represent the congressional district of Texas, like I always have. It is the honor of my life to represent you in Congress, and together we will win this election.”

In the Democratic primary, one of Cuellar’s challengers will be Jessica Cisneros, an immigration lawyer who once interned in his office. Cuellar defeated Cisneros in 2020. On Monday the San Antonio Express-News editorial board recommended Cisneros in the primary after supporting him in the race two years ago. The editorial referenced the FBI investigation, saying “Cuellar’s role in this is unclear.”

“Voters will weigh this news accordingly,” the editorial board wrote, “but, again, we had made our decision to recommend Cisneros before news of the FBI probe broke.”

Cisneros posted her own video on Twitter Tuesday afternoon in response to Cuellar, saying she’s “ready to finish what we started.”

“We cannot take this moment for granted because it’s imperative that we win and have a true representation in South Texas,” Cisneros said. “Congressman Cuellar, I’m not backing down. It’s on.”