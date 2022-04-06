AUSTIN (KXAN) — Newly canvassed figures from the Office of the Texas Secretary of State released Wednesday reveal 12% of all mail-in ballot votes statewide were rejected. Of nearly 199,000 mail-in votes submitted, more than 24,600 of those were denied.

When broken down by party, 12.87%, or 14,281 individual Democratic mail-in votes, were rejected in the March 1 Primary Elections. Of Republican mail-in votes, 11.77% were denied, accounting for 10,355 mail-in votes.

In terms of total ballots, nearly 1.1 million Democratic voters cast their ballots, while more than 1.9 million Republicans submitted their vote. Collectively, more than three million votes were cast in the March primary.