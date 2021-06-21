New Texas law aims to protect parents wrongly accused of child abuse

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Julie Bufkin via AP)

HOUSTON (NBC News) — Texas child welfare workers and family courts will be required to consider additional medical opinions before taking children from parents in cases of suspected child abuse, under a new law going into effect Sept. 1.

The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, also orders a state commission to study the work of state-funded doctors who are tasked with diagnosing child abuse. The commission will propose improvements to the process that Texas Child Protective Services workers follow when relying on these doctors’ medical reports.

The legislation follows a 2019 NBC News and Houston Chronicle investigation into the plight of parents who were accused of abuse based on mistaken reports by doctors. State Rep. James Frank, a Republican from Wichita Falls and one of the bill’s sponsors, said its goal is to prevent CPS from taking children from parents based on flawed or incomplete medical reports.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Show Your Stripes

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss