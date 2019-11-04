New poll shows Texas voters still prefer Trump in 2020 over Democratic challengers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll from UT and the Texas Tribune shows that while most Texans would vote for someone else over Donald Trump in 2020, none of the leading Democratic candidates currently hold enough support to defeat the incumbent president in the Lone Star State.

According to the poll, when asked if they would reelect Trump in 2020, 48% of Texas voters said they would while 52% said they would not. This poll shows a 4% decrease in Trump’s support in Texas since a June 2019 poll.

However, the new poll shows this could be subject to change as 39% of likely Texas Democratic primary voters say they are somewhat or very likely to change their minds, while 54% say they have made up their minds.

The poll also looked at the matchups between Trump and the current Democratic Party candidates:

Trump 46% vs. Biden 39%

Trump 46% vs. Warren 39%

Trump 45% vs. Sanders 40%

Trump 46% vs. Castro 33%

“President Trump is clearly the favorite in Texas,” said Daron Shaw, co-director of the University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll and UT Austin government professor. “He’s not a great fit for the state — his immigration and trade policies play a little better in the Midwest states than they do here — but the Republican base in Texas has mostly coalesced around his candidacy, and that makes him tough to beat.”