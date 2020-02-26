New poll shows Biden, Sanders leading in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A statewide Democratic poll from Progress Texas shows the current standings of the Democratic front runners in the Lone Star State since the Nevada Caucuses.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are front runners in Texas, tied at 24% each. However, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presence in the race has the largest impact on Biden. Without Bloomberg, Biden sits at a comfortable lead with 31% of the vote.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the top second choice for Texans with 20% of the vote. She also has the best approval ratio with 66% approving to 19% disapproving. On the other side of the spectrum, Bloomberg has the worst ratio with 41% approving to 39% disapproving.

According to Progress Texas, one of the key takeaways from these poll results is that Texas voters want a candidate who stands for something more than just being an alternative to Trump.

“Democratic primary voters are hungry for a fighter who embraces progressive values and will take action on critical issues like health care and climate change,” said Progress Texas Executive Director Ed Espinoza. “Candidates have to be for something, these voters are telling us that simply running as ‘not Trump’ is not enough. They want to see candidates take a stand.”

The poll results show that young Texas voters are united in their support of Sanders, while those older than 46 are more divided.

The full results of the Progress Texas poll can be found here.