New federal law could benefit children with medical complexity
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — When the Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic was established in 2012, leaders behind the project had set goals in mind: to improve patient care and reduce the burden on families who have children with medical complexity.
“Families spent less time in the emergency department, decreased their length of stay in the hospital and decreased the number of hospitalizations,” said Dr. Rahel Berhane, the medical director of the clinic. “And the outcome of measures for care were all positive.”
Berhane says the clinic, which is part of the Ascension Dell Children’s Medical Center, currently serves around 700 patients — and most are children who have medical complexities.
“There are a number of specialists who are needed to keep them well, some of whom have such rare conditions that the kind of expertise they need is only found in expert centers outside of the state,” she said.
She says four-year-old Rowan Holler’s story is an example of how their model has worked. Holler has a rare skin disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa, known as EB for short.
“Basically her skin is not attached to her body and it affects her internal organs,” said her mother, Kate Holler.
Rowan loves to go horseback riding and her mom describes her as "resilient."
"That's one of her absolute favorite things to do and it's just a moment when she can not have to deal with the pain and frustration of her disorder," Kate said.
The Holler family travels to Denver every six months to see a specialist there. They work locally with Dr. Adam Rosenbloom, a complex care pediatrician at Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic. Rosenbloom is in constant communication with the family and Rowan’s team of specialists.
“I think of a complex care pediatrician as being the coach of a team and really bringing all of these components of the team together to make sure that everybody’s working towards that same goal of providing value and improved outcomes for those children with medical complexities,” he said.
A new federal law could provide other kids that have medical complexities with a model like what's taking place at the Children's Comprehensive Care Clinic. The Advancing Care for Exceptional (ACE) Kids Act of 2019 was signed into law this spring as a part of a larger package of Medicaid legislation.
“It establishes a medical home — a complex care pediatrician that can have more time and more resources to be able to coordinate that care with all of the specialties that they have,” Rosenbloom said. “It’s really looking at these children as a whole and caring for them as a population at all times and really being accountable for the outcomes that they have.”
During a press conference at Dell Children’s Medical Center highlighting this law, Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas, said he’ll be meeting the Hollers later this month. He praised the legislation for its potential to reduce cost while providing better services to patients.
“We can do things from bipartisanship in Congress,” he said. “It’s hard to believe that, but this is evidence that we can do it.”
Kate hopes other families can benefit from this law, saying it’s been transformational in Rowan’s care.
“It makes such a big difference in Rowan’s care that everybody is able to coordinate with those specialists that we see,” she said. “A regular pediatrician’s office that we were with before the comprehensive care clinic just couldn’t handle it and really all they could say was, ‘We’re sorry.’”
States have the option to participate starting on Oct. 1, 2022.
According to the Children’s Hospital Association, states would opt-in by submitting a state plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for approval. A spokesperson explained that states with Medicaid managed care — like Texas — may choose to implement the law with health homes and health plans working together to provide health home services to children with medical complexity.
Feds: No more education, legal services for immigrant kids
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government has stopped paying for English-language courses and legal services at facilities that hold immigrant children around the country, imposing budget cuts it says are necessary at a time when record numbers of unaccompanied children are arriving at the border.
The Health and Human Services department notified shelters around the country last week that it was not going to reimburse them for teachers' pay or other costs such as legal services or recreational equipment. The move appears to violate a legal settlement known as the Flores agreement that requires the government to provide education and recreational activities to immigrant children in its care.
But the agency says it doesn't have the funding to provide those services as it deals with a soaring number of children coming to the U.S., largely from Central America.
Harvey's effect on Texas lingers as state preps for new hurricane season
LA GRANGE, Texas (Nexstar) — Hurricane season is underway, prompting local and state leaders to intensify their messaging and coordination with homeowners. For newly-elected or appointed emergency management officials, this is the first time they're tackling hurricane preparations in their new roles.
The Texas General Land Office hosted a video conference call this week for emergency management officials around the state, from county, state, and federal levels.
"What we've learned through this 'Resiliency University' for lack of a better term, is that we keep that experience and help educate others that may face another type of storm," Bush added.
Texas legislature did not expand Medicaid. How will that impact mothers?
Austin (KXAN) — Several different attempts to expand Medicaid coverage in Texas did not materialize into law in Texas during the recently completed legislative session. Among those disappointed include groups that have been calling to expand Medicaid and healthcare coverage for women in general who could become pregnant, are pregnant or have given birth in the past year.
Despite a recommendation from a state task force to increase coverage for mothers during their first year after pregnancy, a bill that would have expanded Medicaid to women after pregnancy didn't make it through the Texas legislature.
HB 744 passed in the House, but didn't make it to a vote in the Senate. The bill would have extended Medicaid eligibility for mothers for a year after delivery, currently, Texas mothers are only eligible for Medicaid for two months after delivery.
