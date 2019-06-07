Texas Politics

New federal law could benefit children with medical complexity

By:
Posted: Jun 06, 2019 / 03:24 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 06, 2019 / 07:12 PM CDT

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — When the Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic was established in 2012, leaders behind the project had set goals in mind: to improve patient care and reduce the burden on families who have children with medical complexity.  

“Families spent less time in the emergency department, decreased their length of stay in the hospital and decreased the number of hospitalizations,” said Dr. Rahel Berhane, the medical director of the clinic. “And the outcome of measures for care were all positive.” 

Berhane says the clinic, which is part of the Ascension Dell Children’s Medical Center, currently serves around 700 patients — and most are children who have medical complexities. 

“There are a number of specialists who are needed to keep them well, some of whom have such rare conditions that the kind of expertise they need is only found in expert centers outside of the state,” she said. 

She says four-year-old Rowan Holler’s story is an example of how their model has worked. Holler has a rare skin disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa, known as EB for short.  

“Basically her skin is not attached to her body and it affects her internal organs,” said her mother, Kate Holler.  

Rowan loves to go horseback riding and her mom describes her as "resilient."

"That's one of her absolute favorite things to do and it's just a moment when she can not have to deal with the pain and frustration of her disorder," Kate said.

The Holler family travels to Denver every six months to see a specialist there. They work locally with Dr. Adam Rosenbloom, a complex care pediatrician at Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic. Rosenbloom is in constant communication with the family and Rowan’s team of specialists. 

“I think of a complex care pediatrician as being the coach of a team and really bringing all of these components of the team together to make sure that everybody’s working towards that same goal of providing value and improved outcomes for those children with medical complexities,” he said. 

A new federal law could provide other kids that have medical complexities with a model like what's taking place at the Children's Comprehensive Care Clinic. The Advancing Care for Exceptional (ACE) Kids Act of 2019 was signed into law this spring as a part of a larger package of Medicaid legislation.  

“It establishes a medical home — a complex care pediatrician that can have more time and more resources to be able to coordinate that care with all of the specialties that they have,” Rosenbloom said. “It’s really looking at these children as a whole and caring for them as a population at all times and really being accountable for the outcomes that they have.” 

During a press conference at Dell Children’s Medical Center highlighting this law, Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas, said he’ll be meeting the Hollers later this month. He praised the legislation for its potential to reduce cost while providing better services to patients.

“We can do things from bipartisanship in Congress,” he said. “It’s hard to believe that, but this is evidence that we can do it.” 

Kate hopes other families can benefit from this law, saying it’s been transformational in Rowan’s care. 

“It makes such a big difference in Rowan’s care that everybody is able to coordinate with those specialists that we see,” she said. “A regular pediatrician’s office that we were with before the comprehensive care clinic just couldn’t handle it and really all they could say was, ‘We’re sorry.’” 

States have the option to participate starting on Oct. 1, 2022.

According to the Children’s Hospital Association, states would opt-in by submitting a state plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for approval. A spokesperson explained that states with Medicaid managed care — like Texas — may choose to implement the law with health homes and health plans working together to provide health home services to children with medical complexity. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Texas Politics Stories

Trending Video

  • Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

    Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

  • New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

    New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

  • Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

    Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

  • Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

    Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

  • Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

    Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

  • Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

    Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

  • Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

    Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

  • A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

    A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

  • Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

    Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

  • Hail in Oak Hill

    Hail in Oak Hill

  • Hail in north Austin

    Hail in north Austin

  • Hail on South First Street

    Hail on South First Street

  • Storm winds blowing

    Storm winds blowing

  • VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

    VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

  • High winds during Wednesday storm

    High winds during Wednesday storm

  • Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

    Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

  • Austin WWII veteran shares his experience
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Austin WWII veteran shares his experience

  • Union Pacific train derailment

    Union Pacific train derailment

  • Union Pacific train derailment view from above

    Union Pacific train derailment view from above

  • More proposed improvements coming to Loop 360

    More proposed improvements coming to Loop 360

  • First day of Travis ARB hearings for appraised property value protests

    First day of Travis ARB hearings for appraised property value protests

  • More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT

    More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT

  • City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

    City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

  • Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

    Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

  • Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

    Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

  • Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

    Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

  • AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

    AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

  • UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

    UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

  • Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

    Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

  • Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

    Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

    'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

  • Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season

  • Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

    Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

  • Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

    Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

  • Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

    Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

  • Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

    Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

  • Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

    Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

  • Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

    Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

  • Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

    Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

  • SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

    SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

  • AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

    AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

  • No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

    No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

  • Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

    Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

  • Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

    Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

  • New medical center opening in Buda

    New medical center opening in Buda

  • Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

    Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

    San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

  • How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

    How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

  • Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

    Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

  • Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

    Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

  • Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

    Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

  • Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

    Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

  • Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

    Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

  • Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

    Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

  • Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

    Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

  • Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

    Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Forrester family
PHOTOS: Forrester family

PHOTOS: Forrester family

News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss