AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a newly released Texas Politics Project poll, researchers found nearly half of participants said they were not confident Texas lawmakers did enough during the legislative session to increase reliability of the state’s power grid moving forward.

Less than 20% of Texas voters who took part in the poll said they were “very” or “extremely” confident lawmakers had done enough to keep the lights on.

“There has been a very long hangover, if you will, from the impact and the experience of [the 2021] winter storm, despite the fact that for two sessions straight now, the legislature has passed legislation and put new money into attempting to both make the grid, as it exists, more resilient and to expand capacity,” James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project, said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott notably signed HB 1500 into law following the regular session, which forces several grid reforms including reliability requirements for new power plants and studies looking at future reliability, according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

“The long timeline for implementing these reforms makes it imperative that the Public Utility Commission finish the cost allocation study before the next legislative session and move quickly to develop standards to ensure all generators in the ERCOT market are providing the reliability that we need,” said Brent Bennett, policy director for Life:Powered, an initiative from the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Still, as Texas temperatures soar into record territory heading into the summer, Michael Webber, the Josey Centennial professor in energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin said the fact that Texans have already been issued a voluntary conservation alert by ERCOT is “not a great sign.”

Even though gas supply is more reliable in the summer than it is in the winter, when Texans have more traditionally seen rolling blackouts, Webber explains: “when it’s really hot out, the equipment is under more strain, the power plants are less efficient, the transmission lines are less efficient, and our air conditioners are less efficient. So it just really compounds the stress on the whole system.”

Earlier this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked customers to voluntarily conserve energy, though it expressed it was not experiencing emergency conditions and that voluntary conservation was a “widely used industry tool.” The request for conservation was during the hottest part of the day 4-8 p.m.

ERCOT has previously warned that localized outages during the summer are likely to occur as equipment bakes in the Texas sun and overheats, something that’s already happened in Austin.

A spokesperson for Austin Energy previously told KXAN summer outages due to equipment failures caused by the heat were not unusual for the utility.

“I think there’s somewhat of an unresolved anxiety about this that is rooted in just how severe the experience of winter storm Uri was, and how widespread,” Henson said.