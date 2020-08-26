National Democrats target Austin congressional district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Wednesday added Texas’ 25th Congressional District to its list of targeted races.

That district stretches from Austin north to Dallas.

Texas Congressional District 25 (Texas Department of Transportation Photo)

Republican incumbent Rep. Roger Williams faces Democrat Julie Oliver, who lost to Williams in 2018 by nearly 9 points.

“Democrats are on offense across Texas, campaigning on access to quality, affordable health care and protections for those with pre-existing conditions,” DCCC spokesman Avery Jaffe said. “That consistent message and our 16-month long investment in Texas have put fast-changing districts like these ones in play and Democratic candidates in strong position to deliver in November.”

A DCCC poll from late July found Oliver, who works in healthcare finance and serves on the board for Central Health, was within the margin of error of Williams.

National Democrats are targeting 51 congressional races, including 10 in Texas. Central Texas targets include the districts 10, 21, 25, and 31.