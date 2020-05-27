Nancy Pelosi to be special guest at next week’s Texas Democratic Convention

FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Four of the five members of the Congressional Oversight Commission have been appointed, but Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have not agreed on who should chair the panel. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will be a special guest during the all-virtual 2020 Texas Democratic Convention.

Starting on Monday, June 1, the Texas Democratic Convention will be the largest virtual state convention in the country, according to a release from Texas Democrats.

In her third term as Speaker, Pelosi is the first, and only, woman to ever hold the position. She will join next week’s virtual convention to support the state’s Democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“It is an honor to join Democrats from the Lone Star State and share my message of belief, hope, and opportunity during the Texas Democratic Convention. As I’ve stated previously, Texas is ground zero for this election. The big and bold work happening at the Texas Democratic Party is why we will strengthen our House Democratic Majority, elect more Democrats across the state, and elect a Democratic President of the United States, Joe Biden, in November,” Speaker Pelosi said in a statement.

The convention will bring Democrats together in an online format to select delegates to send to the Democratic National Convention, vote on party platform and choose party leadership.