Mike Ramos Act would create new standards for officer discipline, release of body cam footage in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mike Ramos Act — named for the unarmed man who was killed by Austin police last year — would create new standards for officer discipline and expand access to body camera footage in use of force cases.

State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, will announce the proposed legislation on Thursday alongside Mike Ramos’ mother, Brenda Ramos.

An Austin police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Ramos was booked overnight and is out of jail this morning on bond. Christopher Taylor, 29, shot and killed Ramos on April 24, 2020 in the parking lot of a south Austin apartment complex during a confrontation Ramos had with police.

The bill would direct the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to create a new training model on de-escalation and use of force for law enforcement agencies and establishes a list of offenses for which a peace officer’s license may be revoked or suspended.

That list includes:

Lack of competence in performing duties

Illegal drug use or addiction

Lack of truthfulness in court proceedings

Failure to follow directives of a supervising officer

Discriminatory conduct

A pattern of excessive use of force, abuse of official capacity, inappropriate relationships with persons in custody

The legislation would also work to close the dead suspect loophole which shields the release of evidence when an investigation doesn’t result in a criminal conviction or deferred adjudication.

Law enforcement agencies would be required to release body camera footage to members or staff of any existing civilian oversight body, then to attorneys representing the officer under investigation and the family or individual subject of the incident, followed by release to the public.

