LAREDO, Texas (Nexstar) — If lawmaking were a class, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini would probably write the syllabus.

When pre-filing for Texas’ 88th Legislative Session opened up Monday, more than 900 bills were filed. And sure enough, the Laredo Democrat was again first in line to file legislation in the Senate — this time, the first 44 bills filed for her chamber.

One of the longest-serving state senators and first Mexican-American woman elected to the Texas Senate, Zaffirini began her tenure in 1987 — back when Democrats still controlled the chamber.

“Being on time is important but being earlier is even more important,” she said.

Zaffirini said she’s never had a mentor figure in the Senate, but has long been guided by the values and principles she learned from the Ursuline nuns who taught her from 1st grade through 12th.

“We were taught to be on time, to be respectful of other people’s time, and to be there,” she said. “It’s an ethic that I learned from the Urseline nuns, and my staff and I embrace our mantra, which is serviam — in Latin, ‘I shall serve.'”

Over the years, the senator has been honored by Lieutenant Governors for her perfect attendance record. Yes, perfect. In 35 years, Zaffirini has never been absent or missed a floor vote. During the 2021 session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick honored the senior senator with a special gavel, marking her achievement.

“65,000 consecutive votes, that’s just unbelievable,” Patrick said from the dais in April 2021.