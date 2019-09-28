Mayor Adler to talks about the politics behind homelessness at Tribune Fest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Homelessness is one of the hottest topics in town right now. Mayor Adler, who has been at the political front of most of it, will sit down today at a Tribune Festival panel to discuss the complicated politics behind combating the homeless.

The panel, Gimme Shelter, starts at 9 a.m. in the Driskill hotel, and will be moderated by Texas Tribune reporter Juan Pablo Garnham.

Mayor Adler will sit down with other speakers like Blake Fetterman Executive Director of the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center and CEO of Temenos CDC Eva Thibaudeau.

Governor Abbott has criticized Austin’s homeless strategies and in the past saying they should look at how San Antonio handles their homeless population. San Antonia Mayor Ron Nirenberg will also be a part of the panel.