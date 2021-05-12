Mandatory sexual harassment training may be coming for lobbyists at Texas State Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sexual harassment training could soon be required for lobbyists who work at the Texas State Capitol.

A bill requiring training and allowing people who work at the Capitol to file complaints is now heading to the Texas Senate after passing Tuesday in the Texas House.

“You’ve done something in this building no state legislature since the history of the Republic of Texas has ever done: to make this place a sexual harassment-free place for men and women to work,” said Rep. Senfronia Thompson.

Rep. Thompson filed the bill after the Texas Department of Public Safety launched an investigation into a report of a staffer being drugged by a lobbyist.

The DPS investigated the claim and found no crime had occurred.