Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is one step closer to requiring pro sports teams to play the national anthem

The Dallas Cowboys and staff stand on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s effort to require that sports teams in Texas play the national anthem before games is one step closer to becoming law.

The Texas House State Affairs Committee passed Senate Bill 4 – the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act – to the full House for consideration on Tuesday. The bill, one of Patrick’s legislative priorities, already cleared the Senate.

Under the legislation, a government entity in Texas would not be allowed to enter into any agreement with a professional sports team unless there is an agreement in place that the national anthem will be played before events.

Patrick pushed the legislation after it was first reported in February the national anthem hadn’t been played before the Dallas Mavericks’ first 10 games of the 2020-21 season.