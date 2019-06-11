LIVE: Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will sign House Bill 3 at a Tuesday morning press conference. This is the landmark legislation that reforms the state's public education system, specifically funding.
Abbott will be joined by lawmakers, superintendents, teachers, and others in the education community at Parmer Lane Elementary School, part of Pflugerville ISD.
Per an advisory from Abbott's office, HB 3 will reform school finance, reduce property taxes, and increase teacher pay.
Abbott's office indicated the legislation creates an incentive pay program for teachers, dedicates more state funding for schools, and adds career/college/military readiness bonuses for school districts. The bill also funds full-day prekindergarten for students in poverty.
"The bill also creates a student-focused formula structure, where the needs of a child – not the child's zip code – will determine funding allocations," the press advisory from Abbott's office states. "Additionally, the bill buys down property tax rates and places a 2.5% property tax cap on school districts starting in 2021."
Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill to create a sexual assault survivors' task force in Texas is now law, after receiving a signature from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Much of the focus of the past 5 months at the Texas Capitol was public education, property taxes, and Hurricane Harvey. But legislation to help sexual assault survivors also took priority for lawmakers.
House Bill 1590 creates the task force, which will coordinate resources and develop best practices for sexual assault prevention, investigation and prosecution. It will likely cost Texas more than $1 million according to a state analysis .Read the Full Article
Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Over the weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 12, which increases state contributions to the Teacher Retirement System over the next five years. The goal is to pay off debt and make the pension fund financially healthy.
“We are making a promise to our current active teachers that their retirement security will be assured with dollars in the bank to pay for those costs long into the future,” Tim Lee, executive director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, said. “That’s important to all Texans because the taxpayer wants to know that our teachers are going to be taken care of because by and large, our teachers do not have social security. This is their retirement security, so if we’re going to make a promise to our active teachers, we want to make sure we’re going to live up to that promise.”Read the Full Article
'We changed the conversation' — lawmaker reflects on first session
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Like many lawmakers, State Rep. James Talarico , D-Round Rock, listed education as one of his top priorities heading into the legislative session. The freshman lawmaker pushed a package of bills to keep Texas students "safe, healthy and ready" this session at the Capitol.
A former teacher, Talarico wanted to "change the whole education conversation" by filing a series of 24 bills back in March along with other lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — called the " Whole Student Agenda "
The bills sought to expand mental health resources in schools and were designed to "serve students in a more holistic fashion," Talarico said, by introducing financial literacy, sex education and civics curriculum to schools.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
