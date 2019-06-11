LIVE: Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gov. Greg Abbott gives the State of the State address Feb. 5, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gov. Greg Abbott gives the State of the State address Feb. 5, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Wes Rapaport)

App users click here to watch livestream

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will sign House Bill 3 at a Tuesday morning press conference. This is the landmark legislation that reforms the state's public education system, specifically funding.

Abbott will be joined by lawmakers, superintendents, teachers, and others in the education community at Parmer Lane Elementary School, part of Pflugerville ISD.

Per an advisory from Abbott's office, HB 3 will reform school finance, reduce property taxes, and increase teacher pay.

Abbott's office indicated the legislation creates an incentive pay program for teachers, dedicates more state funding for schools, and adds career/college/military readiness bonuses for school districts. The bill also funds full-day prekindergarten for students in poverty.

"The bill also creates a student-focused formula structure, where the needs of a child – not the child's zip code – will determine funding allocations," the press advisory from Abbott's office states. "Additionally, the bill buys down property tax rates and places a 2.5% property tax cap on school districts starting in 2021."

You can watch the press conference in the livestream above. It begins at 11 a.m.